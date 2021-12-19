Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Drops By 25.4%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,741,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,662,000 after buying an additional 185,467 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,209,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,061,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,496,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,466,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,096,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JPS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 534,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,747. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.