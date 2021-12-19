Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Drops By 35.9%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the November 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OCPNY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Olympus has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Get Olympus alerts:

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olympus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.