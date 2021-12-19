Short Interest in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Rises By 50.2%

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the November 15th total of 952,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $28.63 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

