Short Interest in Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Decreases By 25.2%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the November 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 300.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Richelieu Hardware stock remained flat at $$32.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

