Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Decreases By 37.6%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,101,400 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the November 15th total of 1,763,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $51.19. 709,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

