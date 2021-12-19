Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Rises By 37.4%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,370,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter.

