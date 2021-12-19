Short Interest in Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Drops By 37.4%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the November 15th total of 903,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 314.1 days.

Shares of SMMCF remained flat at $$17.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMMCF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

