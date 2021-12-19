Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Increases By 42.9%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS SUPGF remained flat at $$0.56 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.69.
About Superior Gold
See Also: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.