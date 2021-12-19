Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Increases By 42.9%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SUPGF remained flat at $$0.56 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

