Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Decreases By 23.3%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 613.0 days.

Shares of TSMRF remained flat at $$28.81 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

