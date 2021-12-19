Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Drops By 23.8%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS UEEC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 86,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,784. The company has a market cap of $141.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.64. United Health Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Get United Health Products alerts:

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.