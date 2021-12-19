Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Drops By 23.8%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS UEEC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 86,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,784. The company has a market cap of $141.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.64. United Health Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.
United Health Products Company Profile
