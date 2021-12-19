Showcase (SHO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,925.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $219,340.01 and $52,925.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.87 or 0.08258345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,130.54 or 0.99982897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

