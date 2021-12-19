Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

