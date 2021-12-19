Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $668.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -402.71 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $784.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,787 shares of company stock worth $57,703,103 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.