Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $114.11 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.