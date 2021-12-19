SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 101,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth about $9,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $338.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $34.83.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.