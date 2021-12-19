Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.94

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 3178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sino Land from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sino Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Sino Land alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.