Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LEAD stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $34.32.

