SkinCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47,596.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 69.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $289,160.69 and $47,596.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded 64.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00042056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007178 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

