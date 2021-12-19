Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $209.35 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.56 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.15.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

