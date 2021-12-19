Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several research firms recently commented on SLDB. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.97. 2,160,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $217.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

