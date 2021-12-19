SORA Validator Token Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $181,944.61 and $41,656.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,702.47 or 0.99340931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00032633 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.28 or 0.00921639 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 408,451 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, "Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. "

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

