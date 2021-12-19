South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,500 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the November 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOUHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

