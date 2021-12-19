SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,834 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.80. 9,867,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,693. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

