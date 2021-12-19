SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 123.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.81. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

