SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Reduced by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $141,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $496.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

