Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $21.38 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,845 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.54 and its 200 day moving average is $298.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.