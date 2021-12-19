Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.91.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,579,000 after buying an additional 134,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after buying an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after buying an additional 508,513 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,029,000 after buying an additional 522,641 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,263,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.