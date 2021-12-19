Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.40.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,619 shares of company stock valued at $25,135,129 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.