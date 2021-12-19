Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $0.89. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 251,278 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 759.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAF. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 630,242 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

