Stantec (TSE:STN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$76.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.00.

Shares of STN opened at C$69.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$67.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 38.74. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$40.49 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

In other Stantec news, Director Theresa Jang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,708.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at C$989,039.17. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,902,640. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,404.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

