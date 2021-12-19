State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

