State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,500 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.78 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.