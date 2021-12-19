State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $153.87 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.62 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average is $200.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

