State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $159.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.26. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.08 and a twelve month high of $166.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

