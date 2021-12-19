State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,223 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,193,000 after buying an additional 111,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,897,000 after buying an additional 64,303 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI opened at $187.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $192.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

