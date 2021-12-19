State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286,056 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $362.95 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.16 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.22 and a 200-day moving average of $396.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

