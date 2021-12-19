State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,084,000 after buying an additional 126,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after buying an additional 290,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,493,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day moving average of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $81.44 and a one year high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.