State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.07 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $482.99 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $433,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

