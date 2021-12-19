State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock worth $4,981,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $417.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $436.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $350.01 and a one year high of $465.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

