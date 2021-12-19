State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,081 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.14.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $147.68 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.02 and a 200-day moving average of $175.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.