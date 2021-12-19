Stealth Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $704.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $704.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010873 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

