Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $37.20

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.20, but opened at $38.88. Steel Partners shares last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $797.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $392.11 million for the quarter.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 275.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 36.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 297.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

