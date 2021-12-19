Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 2770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Steelcase alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,160.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Steelcase by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 67,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.