Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 2770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,160.23%.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.24 and a beta of 1.35.
Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
