Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,382 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEG opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

