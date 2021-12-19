Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of STL opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

