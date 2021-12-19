StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.94

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.94 and traded as low as $21.55. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 8,890 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $141.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.66.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 2,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $71,946. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 4,407.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 492,234 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

