STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of STORE Capital worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 47.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

Several research firms have commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.