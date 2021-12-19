Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 37.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $75.69 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

