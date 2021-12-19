Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.9% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $235.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.76 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.