Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 148.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in 3M by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $174.75 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.62. The company has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

